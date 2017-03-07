The Latest: Wyoming man pleads guilty in Montana murders

BILLINGS, Mont. — The Latest on a Wyoming man pleading guilty to a double murder and other crimes on Montana's Crow Indian Reservation. (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

A 19-year-old Wyoming man has pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a couple and wounding their daughter after the family tried to help him along a roadside on Montana's Crow Indian Reservation.

Jesus Deniz Mendoza pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Billings to killing Jason and Tana Shane and wounding their daughter near Pryor in July 2015.

The Worland man faces life in prison on two counts of second-degree murder and other crimes under a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.

A final sentencing decision will be up to Judge Susan Watters.

He offered no motive and denied prosecutors' claims that he asked the Shanes for money prior to the shooting.

His attorneys have said Mendoza ingested a considerable amount of the synthetic drug spice prior to his arrest.

9:15 a.m.

