Watch: Elusive beaked whale caught on video for the first time

A rarely spotted whale has been caught on underwater video for the first time ever.

The group of True’s beaked whales was spotted by a group of German teachers who were on an Azores expedition with schoolchildren. Once the whales were seen on the surface, a member of the group swiftly slipped beneath the surface with a GoPro camera in hand.

The elusive whales are a rarity to spot since their dives last an hour or more, often at depths reaching three kilometres. When they do surface for breath, they tend to linger for no more than a few minutes before heading back to the darkness below.

Related beaked whales are more frequently spotted, but experts say these animals are clearly identifiable by the white patch on their heads.

A True’s beaked whale has never been tagged for research, and biologists are studying the new footage closely to identify particular behaviours or methods to differentiate between individuals of the species.