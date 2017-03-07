Trump tweet signals ongoing support for Guantanamo

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump seems to be reinforcing his campaign support for the continued use of the Guantanamo Bay detention centre , using an early morning tweet to discuss the facility, which his predecessor had vowed to close.

The tweet decrying the release of Guantanamo detainees who returned to the battlefield was the first time Trump mentioned the detention centre since he took office.

Trump tweeted: "122 vicious prisoners, released by the Obama Administration from Gitmo, have returned to the battlefield. Just another terrible decision!"