Twins make academic history with top GPAs at NY high school

LOCUST VALLEY, N.Y. — Teenage identical twins have made academic history at a Long Island high school

WCBS-TV reports (http://cbsloc.al/2lzN9Iw) that Locust Valley High School seniors Nick and Matt Rizzo have the top two highest grade-point averages in their Nassau County graduating class. Nick earned the spot as valedictorian while Matt will be named salutatorian.

The pair says they have always competed inside the classroom. Both teens also enjoy online strategy games and bowling when they're not hitting the books.

The Rizzo twins thank their parents for pushing them to achieve. Both boys have college offers from different states, so this may be their last school year together.

The twins say they are considering giving a combined speech at graduation. The duo will walk across the stage in June.

