Uber driver arraigned on charge of raping Virginia passenger

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An Uber driver is accused of abducting, raping and assaulting a passenger in Virginia Beach.

Police say Sewanou Yoro attacked a woman he picked up Saturday night between 9:30 and 10:30 p.m. He was arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

The popular ridesharing app tracks each driver's location and creates a digital record to share with riders that includes the driver's name and photograph and the car's make, model and license number.

But Virginia Beach Police spokeswoman Tonya Pierce declined to say whether this information helped them make an arrest, saying she cannot divulge the techniques of a criminal investigation.

Licensed cab drivers are required to undergo rigorous criminal background checks in many cities, but Uber has been pushing back at requiring fingerprints and deeper background checks for its drivers.