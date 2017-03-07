Ukrainian court arrests top tax official
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MOSCOW — A court in Ukraine's capital has placed a top tax official under arrest pending trial on embezzlement charges.
A 14-hour hearing closed early Tuesday when the
The Ukrainian government suspended Nasirov pending an investigation, alleging that the tax chief defrauded the state of 2 billion hryvnias ($74 million). The National Anti-Corruption Bureau said Nasirov signed off on grace periods for a number of taxpayers— including companies linked to a former lawmaker who fled abroad last year while facing a corruption investigation.