US surfer drowns in Puerto Rico amid rough seas

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Authorities say a U.S. surfer who recently moved to Puerto Rico has drowned along the island's northwest coast.

Police tell The Associated Press that 58-year-old Bryan Ward died on Monday in the popular tourist town of Rincon. Officer Juan Ayala said Tuesday that police did not know where Ward was originally from.

A high surf advisory has been in effect since Monday. The National Weather Service in San Juan has warned of waves of up to 14 feet (4 metres ) and wind gusts of up to 30 mph (50 kph).