Bolivia's Morales approves coca law after treatment in Cuba
LA PAZ, Bolivia — President Evo Morales has signed into law a bill that nearly doubles the amount of land in Bolivia that can be legally planted with coca.
Morales returned home Tuesday night after receiving treatment in Cuba for a nodule in his vocal chords.
Morales is a former coca farmer who rose to power supporting legalization of the plant for traditional purposes.
He says he'll need to return to Cuba in April for a brief operation.