Brazil police arrest suspected Chinese crime gang members
SAO PAULO — Brazilian police say they've arrested eight people suspected belonging to organized crime groups that prey on Chinese merchants in Sao Paulo.
Police inspector Elisabete Sato tells reporters that the eight people arrested on Wednesday are suspected of murder, kidnapping and extortion.
She says arrest warrants have been issued for another 12 people suspected of belonging to China-based organized crime organizations active in Sao Paulo, Brazil's biggest city.