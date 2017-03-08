Deputy says unarmed man tried to choke him before shooting

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Florida sheriff's sergeant told a federal jury an unarmed nurseryman tried to choke him and fought him, setting off a chain of events that quickly led to him fatally shooting the man.

Palm Beach County Sgt. Michael Custer told the federal civil jury Wednesday that Seth Adams grabbed him by the neck and refused to comply with his orders to get on the ground. Custer is expected to go into specific detail about the May 2012 shooting later Wednesday. Adams' parents are suing Custer and the sheriff's office for unspecified millions, alleging the shooting was unjustified.