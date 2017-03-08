Donations down to anti-Islam PVV of Dutch lawmaker Wilders
A
A
Share via Email
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Donations to the anti-Islam party of populist Dutch lawmaker Geert Wilders and declared under Dutch party financing rules fell significantly last year.
According to figures published by the Dutch government on Wednesday, a week before parliamentary elections, Wilders' Party for Freedom, known by its Dutch acronym PVV, received 38,589.84 euros (about $40,700) last year from three donors, two of them from the United States.
The donations were well below the total of 117,244.24 euros the PVV declared from two donors a year earlier.
Donations from the biggest donor, a California-based right-wing
Under Dutch law, political parties have to declare contributions over 4,500 euros.
Wilders was not immediately available for comment.