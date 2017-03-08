European rights official denounces new Hungarian asylum law

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Europe's top human rights official says he is "deeply concerned" about a new law in Hungary allowing authorities to detain all asylum-seekers in closed border camps, including families with children and unaccompanied minors over 14 years old.

Nils Muiznieks, the Council of Europe's commissioner for human rights, said Wednesday that the measure planned to be implemented in the coming weeks would breach Hungary's obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights.

Muiznieks urged Hungary to "invest in effective, accessible alternatives to detention. In particular, Hungary should refrain from the detention of children."