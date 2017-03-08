Gay veterans: We've been denied spot in St. Patrick's parade

BOSTON — Gay veterans who marched in Boston's 2015 St. Patrick's Day parade after decades of resistance from organizers say they have been denied a spot in this year's event.

The veterans group, OutVets, said on their Facebook page that the reason for the denial is unclear, but "one can only assume it's because we are LGBTQ."

The South Boston Allied War Veterans Council, the parade's organizer, voted 9-4 Tuesday to keep the group out of the March 19 parade. Emails and phone messages seeking comment on the reasoning were not immediately returned Wednesday morning.