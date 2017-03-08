German police hunt for man accused of killing boy
BERLIN — German police hunting for a 19-year-old man believed to have slain a
Bochum police confirmed Wednesday that someone purporting to be suspect Marcel Hesse had boasted online of torturing and killing a woman after slaying the 9-year-old boy. So far authorities haven't found anything backing the claim, but still aren't ruling it out, the dpa news agency reported.
Hesse allegedly killed the boy Monday and then posted photos of himself next to the body on the so-called darknet, an area of the internet often used for illegal activity.
Police spokesman Dirk Sopart confirmed Wednesday that the suspect also boasted of the killing anonymously on WhatsApp, dpa reported.