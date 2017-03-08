Gunmen attack military hospital in Afghan capital

KABUL — The Afghan Defence Ministry says gunmen have attacked a military hospital in the capital, Kabul.

Gen. Dawlat Waziri, a ministry spokesman, said an unknown number of gunmen entered the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan Hospital Wednesday after an explosion and gunfire. The 400-bed military hospital is located near two civilian hospitals in the Wazir Akbar Khan area of the capital, home to several heavily guarded embassies.

Interior Ministry spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said there was an attack underway in the neighbourhood , without providing further details.