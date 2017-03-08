Hawaii files amended lawsuit to fight Trump's travel ban

HONOLULU — The latest on Hawaii's lawsuit against President Donald Trump's revised travel plan. All times local.

9 a.m.

Hawaii has filed an amended federal lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.

The state filed the suit Tuesday night with updates on its existing challenge to Trump's previous order. It says the order will harm the Muslim population of Hawaii.

The new order, announced Monday, bars new visas for people from six Muslim-majority countries and temporarily shuts down America's refugee program, affecting would-be visitors and immigrants from Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and Libya.

Hawaii's lawsuit says it is suing to protect its residents, businesses and schools, as well as its "sovereignty against illegal actions of President Donald J. Trump and the federal government."