House ready to vote on $578 billion military spending bill
WASHINGTON — The House is set to vote on a $578 billion spending bill that keeps the U.S. armed forces operating through September and sets the stage for the substantial increases to the Pentagon budget advocated by President Donald Trump.
The legislation, crafted by House and Senate negotiators from both parties, tracks the funding levels for Pentagon procurement, operation and maintenance, and research and development programs authorized by the annual
The legislation had been held up for months due to persistent bickering among Republicans and Democrats over spending levels for military and domestic programs. The 2017 fiscal year started Oct. 1 and Democrats criticized Republicans for getting to the bill so late.
The spending bill also provides $980 million to train and equip foreign forces to combat the Islamic State group.
Another $150 million is allotted in the bill to supply Ukraine with lethal and nonlethal aid to counter Russian aggression. Moscow's annexation of Crimea in 2014 and its incursions into eastern Ukraine have drawn widespread condemnation in Europe and the United States along with a raft of economic penalties.
Trump will propose even larger increases for the Pentagon in the 2018 budget year that begins Oct. 1, and he's called on the Republican-led Congress to repeal a 2011 law that set firm limits on military and domestic spending.
