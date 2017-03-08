Iraq vows to target militants in neighbouring countries
BAGHDAD — Iraq's prime minister says it will continue to target militants in
Addressing a forum in the autonomous Kurdish region on Wednesday, Haider al-Abadi said he "will not hesitate" to target terrorism positions that pose a threat to Iraq from inside
Iraqi F-16 warplanes struck the IS-held Syrian towns of Boukamal and Husseibah, near the border, in February. The government said it ordered the strikes in response to bombings in Baghdad that were claimed by the extremist group.