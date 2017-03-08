Israeli PM to visit Russia for security meetings on Syria

JERUSALEM — Israel's prime minister is set to visit Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin about security issues stemming from Iran's presence in neighbouring Syria.

Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement Wednesday that his visit is "very important" for Israel's security.

Israel has been warily watching its frontier with neighbouring Syria as the civil war rages. Israel and Syria are enemies but President Bashar Assad kept the border quiet for years.

The statement said Netanyahu will express "strong objection" to the Iranian presence in Syria.