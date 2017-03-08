Johnson says Britain still backs 2-state solution in Mideast

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territory — Britain's foreign minister says his country remains firmly in favour of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Boris Johnson told reporters in the West Bank on Wednesday that his government is "committed" to that vision, saying that "we must not abandon that prospect."

He says there are obstacles to establishing an independent Palestinian state, including Israeli settlement construction. He also says peace must be reached between the parties, and not be imposed from the outside.