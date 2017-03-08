Kosovo opposition urged to pass border deal with Montenegro

PRISTINA, Kosovo — The Kosovo government has urged the opposition to approve a border demarcation agreement with Montenegro, following an experts' report showing the country loses no territory, contrary to opposition claims.

A statement Wednesday said the report prepared by a group of experts and also approved by the international community showed that Kosovo "doesn't lose a square meter" and urged the opposition political parties "to open the way to Kosovo citizens' free movement in European Union countries."

Opposition parties have vowed to disrupt any attempt by the governing coalition to pass the deal, signed two years ago. It has caused fights inside and outside of Parliament, including tear gas use inside the chamber.