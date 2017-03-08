Malta's beloved Azure Window arch collapses into the sea

A beloved Maltese landmark that once served as a Game of Thrones backdrop has vanished forever.

The Azure Window, a limestone arch that drew droves of tourists to the island of Gozo, collapsed into the sea during a punishing storm early Wednesday.

Luckily, nobody was atop the formation when it fell apart.

Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said the naturally formed monument’s absence is a “heartbreaking” scene for the country.

“Reports commissioned over the years indicated that this landmark would be hard hit by unavoidable natural corrosion,” he said. “That sad day arrived.”

Hastened by the storm, that sad day arrived much earlier than anticipated. A 2013 study found that erosion was constantly wearing away at the arch, but concluded that a complete structural failure was likely decades away.

In an attempt to slow that erosion, the country recently began fining people who walked over the arch but that did little to stop tourists from strolling atop the rock.

Or leaping from it.

Local resident Roger Chessell was watching the storm when he witnessed the collapse.

“There was a big raging sea beneath the window,” Chessell told The Times of Malta. “Suddenly, the arch collapsed into the sea with a loud ‘whoomph,’ throwing up a huge spray.

“By the time the spray had faded, the stack had gone, too.”

A Dothraki Wedding

The Azure Window enjoyed a renewed jolt of global fame when it served as the set for the wedding of Khol Drogo and Daenerys Targaryen in the first season of HBO’s Game of Thrones.

However, that jolt was accompanied by controversy when a local expert blasted the production for its “total elimination of ecosystem” in the sensitive area.

“Malta desperately needs to grow up,” former environment official Alfred Baldacchino told The Times of Malta in 2010. “The (filming) permit could not, and should not, have been issued.

“It obliterated the microhabitat of all the species in the area…if it were an egg, it is now an omelette.”

Baldacchino laid the blame on producers for covering the fossil-rich area with sand while shooting.

The production company apologized for the damage, but laid the blame on a subcontractor they said failed to work in line with agreed-upon conditions.