Man found competent for trial in Houston deputy's death

HOUSTON — A Houston man accused of fatally shooting a sheriff's deputy at a gas station in 2015 has been ruled mentally competent to stand trial for capital murder.

During a court hearing Wednesday, a judge ruled Shannon Miles could be tried for the death of Deputy Darren Goforth.

Miles had previously been deemed incompetent and was treated last year at a state mental hospital. Doctors at the hospital determined after treatment he was competent to stand trial.

Miles' attorneys have disagreed with the competency findings and have asked for a delay to review the man's sanity.

A court hearing is set for April 18 to review the request by Miles' attorneys.