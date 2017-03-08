Over 20,000 cross reopened Pakistani-Afghan border

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Officials say over 20,000 Afghans and Pakistanis have crossed the border since Pakistan temporarily reopened two main crossings that had been closed after a string of militant attacks.

Fayyaz Khan, a Pakistani official at the Torkham crossing, says thousands more are hoping to cross Wednesday, before the two-day opening is set to end.

Pakistan closed the Torkham and Chaman crossings last month after a wave of suicide bombings killed more than 125 people. Pakistan said the attacks were launched by militants in Afghanistan, allegations denied by Afghan officials.