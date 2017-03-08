Pakistan executes 5 'terrorists' at prison in northwest

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's military says authorities have hanged five "hardcore terrorists" after they were found guilty of carrying out attacks in the country.

A military statement says the executions were carried out on Wednesday at a prison in the northwest.

It says the convicts belonged to the Pakistani Taliban, or Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan. The executions came two months after military courts were shut down in Pakistan following the expiration of their two-year constitutional mandate.

The courts were set up after a December 2014 Taliban attack on a school in the northwest killed 150 people, mostly children.