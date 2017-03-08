Police urge 106 charged in clash at white nationalist rally

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California authorities urged prosecutors to charge 106 people over violence that erupted during a rally by self-described white nationalists outside the state capitol building last year, officials said Wednesday.

The California Highway Patrol turned over its eight-month investigation to the Sacramento County district attorney's office, which was reviewing the 2,000-page report and hours of video, spokeswoman Shelly Orio said.

The fighting broke out in June when about 30 members of the Traditionalist Worker Party were confronted by more than 300 counter-protesters. Fourteen people suffered stab wounds, cuts and bruises. Two of the injured survived critical stab wounds.

The CHP is seeking 68 felony charges and 514 misdemeanours against 106 individuals for activities ranging from unlawful assembly to assault with a deadly weapon.

Sacramento police recovered a loaded 9 mm handgun on the Capitol grounds near the clash.

Videos posted on social media showed officers on horseback dispersing protesters, some with their faces covered, while some threw stones at a man holding a stick as he was shielded by police officers wearing riot gear.

Officials said their investigation was made more difficult because many counter-demonstrators wore masks, forcing them to review surveillance and social media videos to identify the attackers.

"Many of those deliberately disguised their identity and were difficult to locate. Many refused to co-operate with investigators," Clader said.

A reporter and cameraman from news station KCRA-TV were caught in an altercation with protesters who shouted "no cameras" as they grabbed at their equipment. CHP spokeswoman Fran Clader would not say if charges are being sought in that incident.

"We are unapologetically nationalists, fighting to secure the existence of our people and a future for White children," the Traditionalist Workers Party says on its website .

The Southern Poverty Law Center says the group formed in 2015 as the political wing of the Traditionalist Youth Network.