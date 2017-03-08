Probe sought after AP report on church abuse allegations

A district attorney in North Carolina is asking for a state investigation of two of his assistant prosecutors who are members of a North Carolina church where former congregants say officials beat members and derailed criminal investigations.

In a statement Wednesday, District Attorney David Learner said he asked the State Bureau of Investigation to look into his employees. That request was made Tuesday, a day after Learner told reporters he was familiar with The Associated Press story about his prosecutors but couldn't talk because it was a personnel matter.