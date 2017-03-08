Qatar's ruler meets Iranian minister in latest Gulf visit

DOHA, Qatar — Qatar's ruler has met with Iran's foreign minister in the latest visit to the Arabian Peninsula by a senior official from the predominantly Shiite nation.

The state-run Qatar News Agency reported that Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif at his Al-Bahr Palace in the capital, Doha, Wednesday. Qatar and Iran share control of a giant underwater natural gas field.

The visit to Qatar by Iran's top diplomat comes nearly a month after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani met with the leaders of Oman and Kuwait in visits aimed at repairing ties with Gulf Arab neighbours .