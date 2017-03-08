Remains of French family found in suspect's estate

PARIS — French authorities say investigators searching a suspected murderer's estate have found human remains and jewelry belonging to the missing family of four whom he confessed to killing with a crowbar.

The prosecutor in the western city of Nantes said Wednesday Hubert Caouissin, the main suspect in the brutal killing of the Troadec couple and their two adult children, is co-operating with investigators searching his 74-acre property in Britanny, some 160 miles from the crime scene.

Earlier this week, Caouissin, the brother-in-law of the missing couple, confessed to killing the family of four with a crowbar and dismembering the corpses over an old inheritance dispute.

He told investigators he buried part of the bodies and burnt other parts.