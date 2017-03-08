Repairs from Michigan sinkhole to take until Thanksgiving

FRASER, Mich. — It likely will take until Thanksgiving to repair damage from a broken sewer line that caused a football field-sized sinkhole on Christmas Eve north of Detroit.

Macomb County Public Works chief Candice Miller said Wednesday that the cost of the work would be determined Monday when a contract is awarded. She previously estimated costs at more than $78 million.

Miller made the remarks at a news conference to introduce two Michigan State Police robots that were then sent into three houses that had to be condemned to make a video inventory of the properties. The robots are normally used by the bomb squad but were sent inside to ensure workers' safety.