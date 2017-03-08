Schilling criticizes state police probe into 38 Studios deal

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling has criticized Rhode Island state police for not interviewing three key figures in their investigation of the state's $75 million deal with his failed video game company, 38 Studios.

Schilling told The Providence Journal (http://bit.ly/2lE6Gr9 ) he was incredulous when released documents showed the names of former House Speaker Gordon Fox, former House Speaker William Murphy and tax credit broker Michael Corso were missing from the interview list.

State police and the attorney general's office announced last year no criminal charges would be filed after a four-year investigation examining possible kickbacks, quid pro quos or financial crimes.

State police Col. Ann Assumpico (ah-SUHM'-pih-koh) said Wednesday she wasn't in charge then but it's not the way she expects investigations to be handled under her command.

