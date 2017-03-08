The Latest: Court documents give new details in decapitation
LOUISBURG, N.C. — The Latest on an 18-year-old man accused of decapitating his mother in North Carolina (all times local):
Noon
Newly released court documents say a man accused of decapitating his mother told authorities he killed her because he "felt like it."
Attachments to a search warrant filed Tuesday afternoon give a detailed timeline of the grisly crime's aftermath after the suspect called 911.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office statement, the suspect was charged Monday with first-degree murder.
The new court documents say that when he was asked why he killed his mother he told a 911 dispatcher "because I felt like it."
The documents say he stabbed her eight times.
Court documents say the first deputy on the scene saw the suspect walk out of the house with a knife in one hand and his mother's head in the other.
The suspect's exact name was not clear. Local court records list him as Oliver Funes Machada; federal records as Oliver Funes Machado. The mother's name, according to local authorities who received the information from a 14-year-old son, is Yesenia Beatriz Funez Machado.
3:45 a.m.
Authorities in North Carolina are evaluating the mental state of a man accused of decapitating his mother and who's been described as "profoundly disturbed" by his attorney.
A sheriff's statement says the grisly scene unfolded Monday afternoon in a
Authorities say he was arrested without offering resistance, and the body of his 35-year-old mother was found inside the home.
Public defender C. Boyd Sturges III said in a phone interview that his client is "profoundly disturbed."
