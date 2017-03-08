The Latest: Democrats say Trump likes drug cost proposal

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times EDT):

4:25 p.m.

Two House Democrats say President Donald Trump was "enthusiastic" about their proposal to address the high cost of prescription drugs.

Congressmen Elijah Cummings of Maryland and Peter Welch of Vermont met with Trump at the White House to discuss their plan to allow the federal government to negotiate drug prices.

Cummings says the president was enthusiastic and made clear to them that he wants to do something about it.

The Maryland lawmaker says he also urged Trump to consider voter suppression in any voter fraud investigation.

Cummings also told Trump that most black neighbourhoods are not places of depression — in response to how the president referred to inner cities as "ghettos" during his campaign. Cummings says, "I think he got it."

4:20 p.m.

The White House is struggling to answer whether it believes President Donald Trump is the target of a counterintelligence investigation.

When first asked whether Trump is the subject of such a probe, press secretary Sean Spicer said the White House needed to find that out. He said that's why Trump has asked Congress to include that issue in its investigation into Russian involvement in the 2016 campaign.

Minutes later, an aide handed Spicer a note, prompting him to revise his response.

Spicer then said the White House has no reason to believe Trump is the target of "any investigation, whatsoever."