The Latest: Estimate of burned land in Kansas almost doubles

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Latest on wildfires burning in Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas and Colorado (all times local):

6:25 a.m.

New estimates indicate Kansas wildfires have burned more than 1,000 square miles, up from 625 square miles.

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management said late Tuesday that the heaviest damage is in Clark County, where 548 square miles have burned. That fire started in Oklahoma before moving into the Kansas ranching community.

Another 235 square miles have burned in neighbouring Comanche County, Kansas.

The state says six other counties are battling blazes. Among them, estimates of the burned land range from a single square mile to about 90.

Kansas National Guard Black Hawk helicopters have been assisting with the firefight. They dropped about 138,000 gallons on fires near Hutchinson in Reno County, where 10,000 to 12,000 people voluntarily evacuated their homes.

___

12:25 a.m.

Winds are expected to diminish as emergency crews in four states continue to battle wildfires that have killed six people and destroyed hundreds of square miles of land.

The Oklahoma-based Storm Prediction Center says powerful wind gusts that fanned the flames in Kansas, Colorado, Oklahoma and Texas should ease to about 10 to 20 mph on Wednesday.

Wildfires in Kansas have burned about 625 square miles of land and killed one person. At least four people died in Texas, where three fires burned about 500 square miles.

Authorities in Oklahoma say a woman had a fatal heart attack while trying to save her farm from one blaze. Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in 22 counties.