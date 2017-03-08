The Latest: LA Mayor Garcetti has huge lead for re-election
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES — The Latest on the election in Los Angeles (all times local):
9 p.m.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has a commanding lead in his bid for a second term.
Early returns after Tuesday's polls closed showed Garcetti garnering 80
Mitchell Jack Schwartz was in second with nearly 8
In the voting for the city's ballot measures, the fiercely contested proposal known as Measure S, intended to restrict larger real estate projects, is losing so far. Nearly 60
A quarter-cent sales tax increase to pay for homeless services
A Los Angeles County measure that asks for a quarter-cent sales tax increase to pay for homeless services was getting 61
___
12 a.m.
Los Angeles voters are picking a mayor and could slap restrictions on development in the midst of a building boom.
Mayor Eric Garcetti appears on track to earn a return trip to City Hall in Tuesday's election after a campaign against 10 little-known challengers.
The fiercely contested proposal known as Measure S is intended to restrict larger real estate projects.
Its supporters say the city too often
The slow-growth proposal challenges Garcetti's vision for building thousands of new apartments clustered around train stations.
Opponents warn it would kill new housing.
Voters also are considering new regulations for the city's marijuana industry as recreational pot use becomes legal next year.
The election is expected to have a sparse turnout.