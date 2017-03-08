The Latest: Outdoor industry sticks to plan to leave Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The Latest on a resolution from the Salt Lake City Council urging the outdoor industry to keep its lucrative trade show in Utah (all times local):

11:35 a.m.

Officials with an outdoor industry group say a resolution from the Salt Lake City Council urging them to keep their lucrative trade show in Utah isn't enough to change the decision.

Outdoor Industry Association Executive Director Amy Roberts said in a statement Wednesday that Utah's top political leaders continue to push for what she considers "anti-public lands" measures.

She pointed to U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop's proposal asking for $50 million to help transfer federal lands to state control.

The Outdoor Retailer show announced last month it's leaving because of the stance by the state's Republican leadership on public lands. The industry is upset over demands by state leaders for the new Bears Ears National Monument to be rescinded.

"Until Utah's political leadership reverses its anti-public lands agenda, we cannot consider Utah as an appropriate home for the trade show," Roberts said.

The council passed a resolution Tuesday night calling on show and industry leaders to reconsider its decision to move. The council says it shares the outdoor industry's core values and appreciates the industry's efforts to protect public lands.

This summer's show could be the last one held in Utah. Colorado, Oregon and Montana have expressed interest in hosting the show.

The twice-yearly show brings an estimated $45 million in direct spending.

