Tusk closing in on 2nd term as EU Council President

FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, European Council President Donald Tusk reads a statement during a media conference at the EU Council building in Brussels. German deputy foreign minister Michael Roth Tuesday March 7, 2017, is calling for European Union countries to rally behind Donald Tusk as the former Polish prime minister Tusk seeks a second term in one of the bloc's top positions, which will be decided with a vote upcoming Thursday. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, FILE)

BRUSSELS — Donald Tusk is closing in on a second term as the European Union's Council President despite fierce opposition from his native Poland, whose most influential politician is a bitter rival of the former prime minister.

Tusk's 2 1/2 -year term for one of the EU's most prestigious jobs — as the chairman of summits of the bloc's 28 leaders — ends May 31. An EU summit is due to elect the president Thursday.

Poland's nationalist government, which has often been at odds with Brussels and EU partners, has proposed little-known Polish EU lawmaker Jacek Saryusz-Wolski to replace Tusk. But by Wednesday, diplomats from several member nations said it was clear that Warsaw had little or no support while Tusk had strong backing.

