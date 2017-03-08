US general says Russia has deployed banned missile

WASHINGTON — The U.S. military for the first time is publicly accusing Russia of deploying a land-based cruise missile in violation of a Cold War-era nuclear arms treaty.

Gen. Paul Selva, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a House panel on Wednesday that the missile violates "the spirit and intent" of the 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty. The administration of former President Barack Obama had accused Moscow of violating the treaty, but Selva's statement was the first public confirmation of recent news reports that the Russians have deployed the missile.