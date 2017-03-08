US official: Despite coca surge, aerial fumigation unlikely

BOGOTA — The U.S. State Department's top anti-narcotics official says Colombia is unlikely to resume aerial spraying of coca crops despite skyrocketing production of cocaine.

William Brownfield also characterizes President Donald Trump's proposal to slash foreign aid by 37 per cent as "a bit worrying," although he says such cuts wouldn't represent a crisis if they materialize.

After years of steady declines, Colombian cocaine production began surging in 2014 and is now at levels unseen since the U.S.-backed Plan Colombia started in 1999.