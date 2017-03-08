Woman files suit over arrest in 2015 Texas biker shootout
HOUSTON — A woman who says she was wrongfully arrested following a deadly 2015 shootout involving bikers at a Waco, Texas, restaurant has filed a lawsuit alleging civil rights violations and asking for $350 million in damages.
Attorneys for Morgan English filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Austin federal court.
The lawsuit says English and her husband were set to attend a meeting of motorcycle clubs when they got caught in the shootout that left nine dead.
The suit names McLennan County District Attorney Abel Reyna, the former Waco police chief and others. Similar lawsuits have been filed by other people who were arrested.
A Waco police spokesman declined to comment.
