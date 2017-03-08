Woman tells 911: Boss will kill me if I leave this mansion

ATLANTA — Police say they helped eight women leave an Atlanta-area mansion after a woman called 911 and said she was there to work as a dancer and her boss threatened to kill her if she left.

Sandy Springs police said they received the call Tuesday morning. They arrested 33-year-old Kenndric Roberts, who faces charges of false imprisonment and trafficking of persons for labour .

Roberts was in jail, and it wasn't clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the charges.