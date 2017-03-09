24 killed in bus accident in Nepal

KATHMANDU, Nepal — Police say an overcrowded bus have veered off a mountain road in Nepal, leaving at least 24 people dead and several more injured.

Police said the bus plunged off the road Thursday near a village about 400 kilometres (250 miles) west of the capital, Kathmandu. The bus rolled about 200 metres (650 feet) down a slope before crashing into the Pasagad river.

Local villagers helped police and soldiers pull the bodies and the injured from the wreckage.