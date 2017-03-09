24 killed in bus accident in Nepal
KATHMANDU, Nepal — Police say an overcrowded bus have veered off a mountain road in Nepal, leaving at least 24 people dead and several more injured.
Police said the bus plunged off the road Thursday near a village about 400
Local villagers helped police and soldiers pull the bodies and the injured from the wreckage.
Accidents in Nepal are mostly blamed on poorly maintained roads and vehicle conditions. The country is covered by mountains and the roads are also usually narrow.