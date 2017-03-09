5 bodies found in burned-out vehicle in southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY — Authorities in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero say five bodies have been found inside a burned-out vehicle.

Guerrero state security spokesman Roberto Alvarez Heredia says local police in the township of Chilapa found one body in the backseat and four in the trunk.

In a statement Thursday, Alvarez said investigators were working to identify the victims.

The mountain town of Chilapa, about an hour's drive east from the state capital of Chilpancingo, has been the scene of a bloody turf battle between two criminal organizations.