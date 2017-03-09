Belgian woman arrested over possible attack plan

BRUSSELS — Belgian authorities have arrested a woman suspected of helping people who planned to launch an attack somewhere in Europe.

Federal prosecutors said Thursday that the 24-year-old woman, identified as Molly B., was picked up during a police raid overnight on March 7.

A statement said a probe shows "indications of assistance being provided by the woman to persons with the intention to commit an attack in Europe."

She is charged with taking part in the activities of a terrorist organization.