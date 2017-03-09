Boston council OK's 4-year, $68M deal with patrolmen's union
BOSTON — The Boston City Council has unanimously approved a four-year, $68 million contract with the city's largest police union.
The Boston Globe reports (http://bit.ly/2n1ynuA ) the council approved the deal on Wednesday for the 1,500 patrol officers in the Boston Police Patrolmen's Association.
Members will receive a 2
City officials say the deal is a significant milestone because contract talks were resolved without an arbitrator, unlike in previous years.
Union officials say the deal takes into account the needs of its members and the citizens of Boston.
