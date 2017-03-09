Case dropped for teen accused in Iowa online date sex abuse

DES MOINES, Iowa — Prosecutors have dropped charges against a teenager accused of sexually abusing a mentally disabled woman in suburban Des Moines whom he met online.

The Des Moines Register reports (http://dmreg.co/2m5IVop ) that the case against Nicholas Fifield was dismissed Tuesday with prejudice, which means the charges can't be refiled. A judge rejected an earlier plea deal.

A criminal complaint says Fifield, then a 17-year-old high school student, met the 18-year-old woman online and took her on a date in December 2015. The complaint says they went to his house and had sex, even though the woman said "no" several times.