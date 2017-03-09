China legislature giving more seats to women, workers

BEIJING — China's ceremonial legislature has increasingly become known as a rich man's club but now it plans to give more seats to women, farmers, workers and professionals.

The official Xinhua News Agency reported Thursday that changes to the makeup of the National People's Congress would also reduce the proportion of delegates representing the Communist Party and government, who now constitute about one-third of the roughly 3,000 members.

Xinhua gave no details on what the new quotas would be. When the current legislature was seated in 2013, 23 per cent of its members were women. No figures were immediately available on workers and others.