Ciudad Juarez group eyes tourism campaign for border city

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — A group in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, is launching a campaign about safety in the border city in hopes of sparking more tourism.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports (https://goo.gl/jGToHj) that members of Love Jrz, a non-profit , non-governmental association based in Ciudad Juarez, also are highlighting recreation and tourism opportunities.

In 2011, the city recorded 1,500 homicides widely blamed on violence between rival drug cartels. That number dropped to 269 in 2015.

But Ciudad Juarez has not experienced a rise in tourism concurrent with the drop in violence.

The group has launched a Facebook page and is working on an interactive kiosk and mobile app. The kiosks will be placed in hotels, convention centres , airports and other locations to allow tourists to explore entertainment possibilities.

___