Construction unearths centuries-old coffins in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — Construction crews working on an apartment building in Philadelphia's historic district have been finding coffins and unearthing fully intact human remains.

The site was a burial ground that dates to 1707. All the remains were supposedly exhumed in the 1800s and moved to a different cemetery.

But as PMC Properties, the general contractor and the site's owner, started work on the 10-story apartment building, it became apparent some remains weren't moved.

In the fall, workers found a smattering of bones. When they hit coffins, the company contacted archaeologists.