Defence lawyer's pants catch fire during trial in Miami
A
A
Share via Email
MIAMI — A Miami
Witnesses told the Miami Herald (http://hrld.us/2m4lhIE ) 28-year-old Stephen Gutierrez was fiddling in his pocket Wednesday while addressing jurors when smoke started billowing from his pants. At the time, he was arguing that his client's car spontaneously combusted and wasn't intentionally set on fire.
Gutierrez quickly left the courtroom. Jurors also were escorted out.
When Gutierrez returned unharmed, he insisted it wasn't a staged
Miami-Dade police and prosecutors are investigating the incident. Investigators seized frayed e-cigarette batteries as evidence.
Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman could decide to hold Gutierrez in contempt of court.
Gutierrez represented 48-year-old Claudy Charles who was eventually convicted of second-degree arson.
___
Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com
Most Popular
-
Tristan Cleveland: Halifax Transit isn't listening to experts
-
Halifax man charged in connection with a rash of recent robberies
-
Nova Scotia judge applauded for rejecting 'farce' of a sentencing recommendation in drunk driving case
-
More than 200 asylum seekers have crossed the border near Emerson, including 19 since Tuesday